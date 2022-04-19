Dover (DOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Dover has set its FY22 guidance at $8.45-8.65 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOV opened at $146.62 on Tuesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $138.87 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

