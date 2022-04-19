Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €59.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €59.40 ($63.87) price objective by Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DRW3 stock traded down €2.35 ($2.53) on Tuesday, reaching €48.05 ($51.67). The company had a trading volume of 110,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock has a market cap of $413.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of €50.98 and a 200-day moving average of €56.80. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €46.45 ($49.95) and a 12 month high of €82.70 ($88.92).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

