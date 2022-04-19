Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on DREUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

DREUF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 9,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

