Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.10. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

