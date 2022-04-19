DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.3 days.

OTCMKTS DSDVF opened at $153.13 on Tuesday. DSV A/S has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $271.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.26.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

About DSV A/S (Get Rating)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.