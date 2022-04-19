DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.3 days.
OTCMKTS DSDVF opened at $153.13 on Tuesday. DSV A/S has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $271.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.26.
About DSV A/S (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DSV A/S (DSDVF)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.