Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.43. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

