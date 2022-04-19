Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.43. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $50.90.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
