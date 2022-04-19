Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,400 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 1,031,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,083.5 days.

Shares of DFRYF opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Dufry has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $72.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79.

Get Dufry alerts:

Dufry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.