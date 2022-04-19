Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,400 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 1,031,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,083.5 days.
Shares of DFRYF opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Dufry has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $72.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79.
Dufry Company Profile (Get Rating)
