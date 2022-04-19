Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of TSE DPM traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.86. 114,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,499. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.86.
In related news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total transaction of C$92,875.00. Also, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,913 shares of company stock worth $616,849.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
