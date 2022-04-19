Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE DPM traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.86. 114,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,499. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.86.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total transaction of C$92,875.00. Also, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 457,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,913 shares of company stock worth $616,849.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

