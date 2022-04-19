DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.