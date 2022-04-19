DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 650,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $485.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on DXPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
