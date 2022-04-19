DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 650,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $485.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 616.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DXPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

