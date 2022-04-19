Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.