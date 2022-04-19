e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,706. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.