Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel Sells 29,441 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gary Vogel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00.

EGLE traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $69.57. 589,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 68.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,815,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,898 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.