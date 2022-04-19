Easterly Government Properties (DEA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) in the last few weeks:

4/11/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

4/4/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

3/31/2022 – Easterly Government Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

3/23/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

3/14/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 21.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

