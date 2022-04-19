Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eastern has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter.
About Eastern (Get Rating)
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
