Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eastern has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Eastern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern (Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.