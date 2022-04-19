EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE EGP opened at $200.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.66. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $229.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.