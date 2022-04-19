EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.63.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

EGP traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,424. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $4,392,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $793,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

