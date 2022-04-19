Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.
EMN opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.87.
In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
