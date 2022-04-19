Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by Wolfe Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $108.65. 9,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,848. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after buying an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
