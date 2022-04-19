Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by Wolfe Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $108.65. 9,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,848. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after buying an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

