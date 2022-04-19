easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 570 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 570 ($7.42) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.22) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.07) target price on easyJet in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.60) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.08).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 570.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 589.58. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,947.59). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($124,902.42). Insiders have bought 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

