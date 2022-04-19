Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE ETN opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.94.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

