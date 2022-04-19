Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

EOS stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,320 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

