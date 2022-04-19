Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of EOI stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 54,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $182,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

