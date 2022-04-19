Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

EFT stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

