Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, insider Craig R. Brandon purchased 21,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 246,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

