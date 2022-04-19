Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

ETX opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $24.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

