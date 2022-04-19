Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 29th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

