Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

