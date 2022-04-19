Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:EVT opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

