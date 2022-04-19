Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

ETO opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59.

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund news, insider Keith Quinton bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

