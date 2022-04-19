Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ETB opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

