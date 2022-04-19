Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.