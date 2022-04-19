Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

