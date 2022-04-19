Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,512 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,208,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $242,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

