Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of EXG opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,512 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

