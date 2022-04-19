Ecolab (ECL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $175.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.