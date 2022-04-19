Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76. Educational Development has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $18.60.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.