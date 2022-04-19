Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.
Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.