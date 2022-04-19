Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.52.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.