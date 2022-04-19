Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 guidance at $0.54-0.62 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.50-2.65 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.09.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,520.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,941,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,511,000 after purchasing an additional 560,331 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

