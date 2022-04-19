Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.13.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
