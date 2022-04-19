Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

ELD opened at C$15.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.47. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.19.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$133,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock worth $716,880.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.