Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Short Interest Up 23.2% in March

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,891. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELMS. Benchmark cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

