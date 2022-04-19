electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of electroCore by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in electroCore by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in electroCore by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in electroCore by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOR stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). electroCore had a negative net margin of 315.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

