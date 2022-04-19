Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ELROF opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

