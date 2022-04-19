Elizabeth Gulacsy Sells 10,500 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $15,362,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

