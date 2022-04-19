Elizabeth Gulacsy Sells 10,500 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $76.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
