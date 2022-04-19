Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek (Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.