Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Eltek stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.
About Eltek (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.
