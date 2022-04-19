Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$69.00 at Scotiabank

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emera to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.85.

Emera stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 209,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.08. Emera has a 12 month low of C$55.42 and a 12 month high of C$64.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.62.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2349946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

