EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,103,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 899,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EMCHF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. EML Payments has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Get EML Payments alerts:

EML Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

EML Payments Limited provides payment card technology solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift & Incentive, and Virtual Account Numbers. The company offers white label gaming cards, salary packaging cards, and commission payouts solutions, as well as coalition marketing platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.