EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,103,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 899,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS EMCHF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. EML Payments has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.
EML Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
