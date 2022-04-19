Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 383,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ENGGF stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. Enagas has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

