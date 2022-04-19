Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$58.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$54.50 to C$58.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.36.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,321. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$118.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.79.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Insiders sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 over the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

